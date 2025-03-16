Advertisement
News

Road closures in place to facilitate St Patrick’s Day festivities in Tralee

Mar 16, 2025 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Road closures in place to facilitate St Patrick’s Day festivities in Tralee
5.3.2024 : Repro Free . Tralee is all set for this years St Patrick's Day parade. Pictured at the launch in Tralee were Juke Healy (St Patrick) and stars Róisín Sugrue and Maiya Rivis McHugh, Mayor of Tralee Terry O'Brien , Eamon Cunningham Tralee Municipal District Officer and Mark Sullivan of the Rose Hotel Tralee . Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD . Domnick Walsh Photographer is an Irish Aviation Authority ( IAA ) approved Quadcopter Pilot. Tralee Co Kerry Ireland. Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line        : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail :        [email protected] Web Site :    www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Share this article

A number of roads will be closed in Tralee tomorrow ( Monday, March 17th) to facilitate the St Patrick’s Day parade and festivities.

The closures will include full and rolling closures.

In Tralee, the Fels Point carpark and the access road from Ballymullen roundabout to the Rose Hotel will be closed from 10am to 12.30pm on Monday.

Advertisement

From 11am to 3pm, the L-2071 from the junction of Denny Street and lower Castle Street to the junction of Ivy Terrace and Prince’s Quay via Denny Street and Ivy Terrace will be closed.

Meanwhile, there will also be rolling road closures in the town between 11.30am to 2.30pm.

These will include the L-6730 Fels Point to Ballymullen roundabout and the L-2071 Ballymullen roundabout to the R875 Boherbee road via Garryruth and Mitchel’s road.

Advertisement

The R875 from the junction of Boherbee and Mitchel’s road to its junction with Denny Street via Boherbee and upper Castle Street will also be impacted by rolling closures between 11.30am and 2.20pm.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Over 20 St. Patrick's Day parades in Kerry this weekend
Advertisement
Castleisland's St. Patrick's Day festivities starts at 2:30 today
Glenbeigh Glencar Cromane's St. Patrick's Day parade currently underway
Advertisement

Recommended

Over 20 St. Patrick's Day parades in Kerry this weekend
2nd for Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin in West Cork Rally
Castleisland's St. Patrick's Day festivities starts at 2:30 today
Glenbeigh Glencar Cromane's St. Patrick's Day parade currently underway
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus