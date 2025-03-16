Road closures in place to facilitate St Patrick’s Day festivities in Tralee

A number of roads will be closed in Tralee tomorrow ( Monday, March 17th) to facilitate the St Patrick’s Day parade and festivities.

The closures will include full and rolling closures.

In Tralee, the Fels Point carpark and the access road from Ballymullen roundabout to the Rose Hotel will be closed from 10am to 12.30pm on Monday.

Advertisement

From 11am to 3pm, the L-2071 from the junction of Denny Street and lower Castle Street to the junction of Ivy Terrace and Prince’s Quay via Denny Street and Ivy Terrace will be closed.

Meanwhile, there will also be rolling road closures in the town between 11.30am to 2.30pm.

These will include the L-6730 Fels Point to Ballymullen roundabout and the L-2071 Ballymullen roundabout to the R875 Boherbee road via Garryruth and Mitchel’s road.

Advertisement

The R875 from the junction of Boherbee and Mitchel’s road to its junction with Denny Street via Boherbee and upper Castle Street will also be impacted by rolling closures between 11.30am and 2.20pm.