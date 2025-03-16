Civic reception to welcome Mayor of Holyoke Massachusetts to Tralee

A civic reception will be held to welcome the Mayor of Holyoke, Massachusetts to Tralee today.

Tralee Municipal District will host the event for Joshua A Garcia and a delegation from Massachusetts.

The civic reception will take place today (Sunday, March 16th) at 5pm in the Kerry County Museum at the Ashe Hall, Tralee.

Mr Garcia will act as the grand marshal for the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Tralee, which begins at 12 noon tomorrow (Monday, March 17th).

Holyoke has been an official sister city of Tralee since 2017, and the Tralee MD representatives say Mayor Garcia’s participation highlights the enduring bond and shared heritage between the two communities.