Road closures announced for Ring of Beara cycle

There are several road restrictions in place for a South Kerry charity event.

Kerry County Council has announced the road closures in place for the Ring of Beara cycle.

Between 5am and 8pm, the N71 starting from Henry Street junction and finishing at the Park Street junction will be closed.

For the same time period, Henry Street will be closed while Park Street will operate as a two way system.

The R573 Coast Road from Barracks Cross junction to Direen Cross will be closed to the public between 8am and 11am with the R751 open for public use.

All car parking bays on both sides of the N71 starting from Henry Street junction and finishing at the Park Street junction are now closed until 8pm tomorrow night.

All casual trading bays on both sides of Park Street and East Park Lane will close from 6pm this evening until 8pm tomorrow.

Parking bays on either side of Henry Street are also now closed until 8pm tomorrow.