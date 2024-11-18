Road closure on the N71 for two days

Part of the N71 at Eirk, Moll’s Gap will be closed from tomorrow at 8am until 6pm on Thursday

This is a decision by Kerry County Council in order to facilitate improvement works to the N71 carriageway.

Diversions will be in place and will be clearly signposted:

Advertisement

Traffic traveling north to Killarney:

Travel via the N71 to Kenmare Town, turn right at the N71/R568 junction and continue towards Kenmare Town (via Cappamore Townland).

Continue on the N71 through Kenmare Town (via Main St. to R569). At the roundabout, take the first exit on to the R569 and travel towards the N22 (via Kilgarvan & Loo Bridge).

Advertisement

At the N22/R569 junction, turn left on to the N22 and travel towards Killarney town (via Glenflesk).

At the Park Rd. Roundabout take first exit on to the R876 Park Rd.

Continue on the R876 to the roundabout and take the first exit on to L3904 Countess Rd. Continue on L3904 Countess Rd. to N71 Muckross Rd.

Advertisement

Traffic traveling south to Sneem:

On the N71 Muckross Rd. take the first exit on Countess Rd. Roundabout on to L3904. Travel along L3904 Countess Rd. to roundabout.

Advertisement

At roundabout take the third exit on to R876 Park Rd., travel along R876 Park Rd. to the Park Rd. roundabout.

At the Park Rd. roundabout take the third exit on to N22, travel along N22 towards N22/R569 junction (via Glenflesk), turn right on to R569 and

continue to Kenmare Town (via Loo Bridge & Kilgarvan).

At the roundabout in Kenmare Town take the second exit on to N71 towards N71/R568 junction (via Main St. in Kenmare Town and Cappamore Townland).