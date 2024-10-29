Kerry County Council proposing to temporarily close South Kerry road

Kerry County Council is proposing to temporarily close a South Kerry road.

It's proposing to close the N71 Eirk, Molls Gap from 8am on November 19th until 6pm on November 21st.

The purpose of the road closure is to facilitate improvement works to the N71 carriageway.

Any person having an objection to the above proposal should lodge same, in writing, marked Road Closure, with the Administrative Officer, Roads and Transportation Department, County Buildings, Tralee, County Kerry or by e-mail to [email protected] by 4pm this afternoon. (Tuesday October 29th)

Diversions will be as follows and will be clearly signposted.

Traffic travelling North to Killarney:

Travel via N71 to Kenmare Town, turn right at N71/R568 junction and continue towards Kenmare Town (via Cappamore Townland). Continue on the N71 through Kenmare Town (via Main St. to R569). At roundabout, take 1st exit on to R569 and travel towards N22 (via Kilgarvan & Loo Bridge). At N22/R569 junction, turn left on to N22 and travel towards Killarney Town (via Glenflesk). At Park Rd. Roundabout take 1st exit on to R876 Park Rd. Continue on the R876 to roundabout and take 1st exit on to L3904 Countess Rd. Continue on L3904 Countess Rd. to N71 Muckross Rd.

Traffic travelling South to Sneem:

On N71 Muckross Rd. take 1st exit on Countess Rd. Roundabout on to L3904. Travel along L3904 Countess Rd. to roundabout. At roundabout take 3rd exit on to R876 Park Rd., travel along R876 Park Rd. to Park Rd. Roundabout. At Park Rd. Roundabout take 3rd exit on to N22, travel along N22 towards N22/R569 junction (via Glenflesk), turn right on to R569 and continue to Kenmare Town (via Loo Bridge & Kilgarvan). At roundabout in Kenmare Town take 2nd exit on to N71 towards N71/R568 junction (via Main St. in Kenmare Town and Cappamore Townland).