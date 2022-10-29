Advertisement
News

Road closure between Blennerville and Dingle

Oct 29, 2022 18:10 By radiokerrynews
Road closure between Blennerville and Dingle Road closure between Blennerville and Dingle
Share this article

The road from Blennerville to Dingle has been closed due an accident.

Gardaí are warning motorists to avoid the area outside Derryquay National School.

There is no further information is available at this point.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus