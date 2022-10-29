Road closure between Blennerville and Dingle

The road from Blennerville to Dingle has been closed due an accident.
Gardaí are warning motorists to avoid the area outside Derryquay National School.
There is no further information is available at this point.
Advertisement
The road from Blennerville to Dingle has been closed due an accident.
Gardaí are warning motorists to avoid the area outside Derryquay National School.
There is no further information is available at this point.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus