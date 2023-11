The Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle 2023 presentation took place last night in Killarney Brewery in Fossa.

The cycle took place on July 1st of this year, and raised €1,076,279.43.

In total, 32 charities benefit from this year’s cycle, including Breakthrough Cancer Research, Comfort for Chemo Kerry, CRITICAL - Emergency Medical Response, Kerry Mountain Rescue and Valentia Village Hospital.

Advertisement

To date this cycle has raised €19.6 million for charities both within Kerry and beyond.