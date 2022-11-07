Ribbon cut at topping out ceremony for new Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí building

The Minister for Education cut the ribbon at the topping out ceremony , of the new Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí building today.

Norma Foley presided the ceremony, which marked the construction of the school moving to the final phase of works.

The €16 million school building will cater for up to 600 students and over 50 teachers on the 6.5 acre site in Clonmore, Tralee.

The 75,000 sq.ft school will include state of the art facilities, comprising of 30 classrooms, 4 science labs, a Library, 5 specialist rooms and student welfare and recreation spaces.

Ann O Dwyer, Director of Schools, Youth and Music at Kerry ETB, says they hope to finish internal works and open the school by the spring.