Advertisement
News

Ribbon cut at topping out ceremony for new Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí building

Nov 7, 2022 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Ribbon cut at topping out ceremony for new Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí building Ribbon cut at topping out ceremony for new Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí building
Share this article

The Minister for Education cut the ribbon at the topping out ceremony , of the new Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí building today.

Norma Foley presided the ceremony, which marked the construction of the school moving to the final phase of works.

The €16 million school building will cater for up to 600 students and over 50 teachers on the 6.5 acre site in Clonmore, Tralee.

Advertisement

The 75,000 sq.ft school will include state of the art facilities, comprising of 30 classrooms, 4 science labs, a Library, 5 specialist rooms and student welfare and recreation spaces.

Ann O Dwyer, Director of Schools, Youth and Music at Kerry ETB, says they hope to finish internal works and open the school by the spring.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus