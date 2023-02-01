Advertisement
Revised plans for residential care and assisted living facility submitted to Kerry County Council

Feb 1, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Further information and revised plans for a residential care centre and assisted living facility have been submitted to Kerry County Council.

Last summer, the council received the application for the development in Milltown.

Ross Building and Maintenance Solutions Ltd applied for planning permission to build a 46-bed residential care centre and 12 two-bedroom units at Ballyoughtragh North, Milltown.

Last year, the agent for the development, Declan Noonan and Associates,  said the HSE was aware of the plans.

Mr Noonan said at the time it was hoped that the residential care building could be used as a step-down facility.

