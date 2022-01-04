Advertisement
Review recommends dedicated manager for Killarney National Park

Jan 4, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Red Deer - Picture by Peter O'Toole
A review of the National Parks and Wildlife Service has recommended that a dedicated manager be appointed to Killarney National Park.
According to the Irish Examiner, the review, which has yet to be published, says that Ireland's national parks are relying on management from staff who are already occupied with other wide-ranging duties.
The review was submitted to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage last June, two months after 2,000 hectares of the park were damaged in wildfires.
Killarney National Park is managed by south-west regional manager, Seamus Hassett, who says the NPWS will not comment until the Department has published the paper.
