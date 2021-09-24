Advertisement
News

Review of beach by-laws in Kerry could happen later this year

Sep 24, 2021 09:09 By radiokerrynews
Review of beach by-laws in Kerry could happen later this year Review of beach by-laws in Kerry could happen later this year
Share this article

A review of beach by-laws in Kerry could happen later this year.

Councillors at the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting had raised a number of concerns in relation to issues at Kerry beaches, in particular, the issue of by-laws.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O'Shea said he's disappointed about efforts to improve parking at Inch Beach this summer, despite the council being offered the use of a local landowner's land.

Advertisement

He also asked the council how many fines were issued in relation to the breach of parking by-laws at Inch Beach this summer.

Director of Services with Kerry County Council John Breen said it has been a busy summer across the county and, at this stage, he couldn't give the exact income from parking fines issued at Inch.

He said it's important to bear in mind that some by-laws are over ten-years-old and that it's vital to look back, learn and improve.

Advertisement

Fianna Fáil councillor Breándan Fitzgerald said there should be a review of the summer season when time allows.

 

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus