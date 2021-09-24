A review of beach by-laws in Kerry could happen later this year.

Councillors at the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting had raised a number of concerns in relation to issues at Kerry beaches, in particular, the issue of by-laws.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O'Shea said he's disappointed about efforts to improve parking at Inch Beach this summer, despite the council being offered the use of a local landowner's land.

He also asked the council how many fines were issued in relation to the breach of parking by-laws at Inch Beach this summer.

Director of Services with Kerry County Council John Breen said it has been a busy summer across the county and, at this stage, he couldn't give the exact income from parking fines issued at Inch.

He said it's important to bear in mind that some by-laws are over ten-years-old and that it's vital to look back, learn and improve.

Fianna Fáil councillor Breándan Fitzgerald said there should be a review of the summer season when time allows.