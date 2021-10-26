Review into care received by 1,500 young Kerry people complete

A review into the files of 1,500 children and young people who attended mental health services in Kerry has finished.

The HSE started the review in April of this year, but progress was delayed following the cyber attack in May.

In April, it emerged the HSE was reviewing the files of over 1,500 children and young people who attended the South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) between July 2016 and April 2021.

This was amid concerns some were prescribed dangerously excessive amounts of medication.

The HSE told Radio Kerry it commissioned an independent review team, led by CAMHS consultant Dr Seán Maskey from the Maudsley Hospital in London, to carry out this work.

The review team also included senior nurse managers, advanced nurse practitioners and administration staff.

The HSE is now writing to all of the people impacted - or where appropriate, their families - to let them know what the review found.

A part of this process is an offer to meet with those affected and their families; these meetings are ongoing.

The HSE adds it's expecting a final report from the review team before the end of November and it'll publish the findings and recommendations as soon as possible.