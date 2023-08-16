Revamp of Castleisland supermarket creates 15 new jobs

Garvey’s SuperValu Castleisland are adding an additional 15 people to their workforce.

It comes as the renovated store launches tomorrow following a €3 million investment.

The shop currently employs 83 people and the store revamp will increase its workforce to 98.

Advertisement

Sustainability initiatives in store such as 400 solar panels will result in a 20% reduction in energy consumption.

The revamped SuperValu will offer an extended range of top-quality produce including; fresh food departments, delicatessen, dry age beef and a premium selection of wines and spirits.