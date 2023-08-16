Advertisement
News

Revamp of Castleisland supermarket creates 15 new jobs

Aug 16, 2023 17:45 By radiokerrynews
Revamp of Castleisland supermarket creates 15 new jobs
Garvey’s SuperValu Castleisland are adding an additional 15 people to their workforce.

It comes as the renovated store launches tomorrow following a €3 million investment.

The shop currently employs 83 people and the store revamp will increase its workforce to 98.

Sustainability initiatives in store such as 400 solar panels will result in a 20% reduction in energy consumption.

The revamped SuperValu will offer an extended range of top-quality produce including; fresh food departments, delicatessen, dry age beef and a premium selection of wines and spirits.

 

