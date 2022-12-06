Advertisement
Retired High Court judge references challenges to democracy during Killarney citizenship ceremonies

Dec 6, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Signage for the citizenship ceremonies which took place the Killarney Convention Centre in November 2018. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC***
A retired High Court judge referenced the challenges to democracy in the UK and USA during his speech at citizenship ceremonies in Killarney.

Judge Bryan McMahon, who was born in Listowel, was the presiding officer at two of the events in the Gleneagle INEC Arena yesterday.

Over the four ceremonies yesterday and today, 3,500 people from more than 130 countries are becoming Irish citizens.

Judge McMahon said the world has changed utterly in recent years.

He referred to the type of political leadership in the UK and USA, saying they shake the foundation on which democracy rests, challenge democratic freedoms, and undermine the rule of law.

