Retired High Court judge references challenges to democracy during Killarney citizenship ceremonies

A retired High Court judge referenced the challenges to democracy in the UK and USA during his speech at citizenship ceremonies in Killarney.

Judge Bryan McMahon, who was born in Listowel, was the presiding officer at two of the events in the Gleneagle INEC Arena yesterday.

Over the four ceremonies yesterday and today, 3,500 people from more than 130 countries are becoming Irish citizens.

Judge McMahon said the world has changed utterly in recent years.

He referred to the type of political leadership in the UK and USA, saying they shake the foundation on which democracy rests, challenge democratic freedoms, and undermine the rule of law.