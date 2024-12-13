Advertisement
Retailers advise Kerry customers alternative routes being explored to ensure online order deliveries for Christmas

Dec 13, 2024 10:22 By radiokerrynews
Retailers advise Kerry customers alternative routes being explored to ensure online order deliveries for Christmas
Delivery firms and retailers say they're looking at alternative ways to ensure customers in Kerry receive online orders in time for Christmas.

Hundreds of thousands of parcels have been delayed because of damage cause to port infrastructure in Holyhead in Wales by Storm Darragh.

Authorities say it could be next week before ferry services are restored there.

However, An Post is advising customers in the county that more packages and deliveries are expected in the coming days, but to check directly with your retailers.

Its says a backlog of half a million packages has been cut to just 150 thousand in the past day, as hauliers find alternate routes through Pembroke, Liverpool and Stranraer.

An Post CEO David McRedmond says they've cleared a huge number of packages overnight;

