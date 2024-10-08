Rescue helicopter 115 came to the aid of a Dingle farmer who was injured in a farm accident this afternoon.

Valentia coastguard coordinated the operation after they were made aware of the incident at Ballinknockane near Ballydavid just before 2pm.

The National Ambulance helicopter was unable to land due to weather conditions, so Valentia dispatched the Shannon-based helicopter, Rescue 115.

The injured man was brought to the road by An Bóthar pub, where he was met by the Coastguard helicopter.

He arrived at UHK at 10 past 4 this afternoon, where his condition is said to be stable.