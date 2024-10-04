Advertisement
News

Valentia Coastguard coordinate medical evacuation from cargo ship off Kerry coast

Oct 4, 2024 10:10 By radiokerrynews
Valentia Coastguard coordinate medical evacuation from cargo ship off Kerry coast
Share this article

Valentia Coastguard have coordinated a medical evacuation from cargo ship off the Kerry coast.

The Liberian cargo ship (Palau) was transiting from Murmansk in Russia to Vila Do Conde in Brazil - when a person took ill around 110 miles off the Kerry Coast.

The alarm was raised overnight and Valentia coastguard tasked the Waterford based rescue-117 helicopter to the bulk carrier - which had re positioned to around 7 miles off Skellig.

Advertisement

Rescue-117 conducted the medevac of a 33 year-old man from the vessel at around 7.30am and the Ukrainian national has been airlifted to UHK.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

National Maritime College of Ireland marks 20th anniversary
Advertisement
HR Suite's Caroline Reidy appointed to governing board of MTU
Kerry councillor brands Media Minister attitude towards anonymous online accounts as ludicrous
Advertisement

Recommended

Munster rugby team named
HR Suite's Caroline Reidy appointed to governing board of MTU
National Maritime College of Ireland marks 20th anniversary
Rob Russell ruled out of the remainder of Emerging Ireland tour
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus