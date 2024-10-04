Valentia Coastguard coordinate medical evacuation from cargo ship off Kerry coast

Valentia Coastguard have coordinated a medical evacuation from cargo ship off the Kerry coast.

The Liberian cargo ship (Palau) was transiting from Murmansk in Russia to Vila Do Conde in Brazil - when a person took ill around 110 miles off the Kerry Coast.

The alarm was raised overnight and Valentia coastguard tasked the Waterford based rescue-117 helicopter to the bulk carrier - which had re positioned to around 7 miles off Skellig.

Rescue-117 conducted the medevac of a 33 year-old man from the vessel at around 7.30am and the Ukrainian national has been airlifted to UHK.