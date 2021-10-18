Reports 50 young people from Kerry town recruited as money mules

Gardaí have identified more than 50 young people in a Kerry town who were recruited as money mules for an international crime syndicate.

The Irish Times is reporting that nationally over 400 people have been arrested as part of efforts to tackle the practice. A money mule is someone who allows their bank account to be used by criminals to launder and transfer money which was gained through criminal activity. It’s understood this includes second and third-level students in Kerry.

The money mule, who very often has no criminal background, receives a sum of money for allowing the transfer. In some cases, the person allowing the use of their account do not realise the origin of the money.

It’s reporting a recruiter working in Munster has reached a considerable portion of the local population, including second and third-level students.

Garda sources told the paper they’re concerned such a large number of young people in a relatively area were willing to allow their accounts to be used.