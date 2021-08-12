Report states international importance of Valentia Observatory

A new report says it’s vital Valentia Observatory continues to be appropriately resourced as it’s of huge importance internationally.

The centre, located one kilometre outside Cahersiveen, is operated by Met Éireann, and carries out surface and upper air measurements, as well as environmental monitoring.

Its importance on the world map was stated in the Status of Ireland’s Climate report.

Advertisement

This has been published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Met Éireann, and the Marine Institute, and analyses essential climate data collected in Ireland.

Met Éireann staff carry out surface and upper air meteorological measurements at Valentia Observatory, as well as ozone monitoring, seismology, and environmental monitoring.

The new Status of Ireland’s Climate report by the EPA, Met Éireann, and Marine Institute, states Valentia is crucial for the observation of essential climate variables.

Advertisement

It adds Valentia is well known and highly regarded by the international scientific community.

Valentia Observatory provides the only lightning observations and the only upper air wind and temperature measurements in Ireland.

The upper air data has been collected at Valentia since 1943 by radiosonde – a helium-filled balloon with instruments attached.

Advertisement

In 2012 the number of these daily balloon ascents was reduced from four to two.

The report notes that in 2015, a sensor used for these measurements was replaced, and information collected after this can’t be directly compared to earlier data, so an analysis and quality check must be carried out.

The Status of Ireland’s Climate report concludes it’s vital Valentia Observatory continues to be appropriately staffed and resourced, as it’s a cornerstone of global climate observations.