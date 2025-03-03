Report shows over 1,500 Ukrainian students enrolled in Kerry schools

More than 1,500 (1,551) Ukrainian students are enrolled in schools around Kerry.

That's according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office, which shows the county has the third highest enrollment of Ukrainian students nationally.

927 students are enrolled in primary schools in the county for the 2024/2025 academic year, while 624 are studying in secondary schools.

Advertisement

The report shows Dublin is the county with the highest number of Ukrainian students enrolled in schools (at 1,800), followed by Cork (with 1,720).