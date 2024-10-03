Advertisement
Report shows large increase in fraud, burglary and homicide offences recorded in Southern region between April and June

Oct 3, 2024 13:30 By radiokerrynews
Burglary offences rose by over 30% in the Southern Garda region in the space of a year.

That’s according to the CSO’s Regional Crime report for the second quarter of 2024.

The figures show between April and June, 1,800 incidents were recorded in the region, which covers Kerry, Cork, Limerick, Clare and Tipperary.

1,834 burglary offences were recorded in the region in the second quarter of 2024, up from 1,391 over the same period last year, a 32% rise.

The report shows almost 2,500 (2,490) fraud and deception related offences were recorded in the region between April and June, up 16% on the previous year (2,148).

There was a 40% jump in homicide related incidents in the 12 months to the end of June 2024.

More than 13,500 (13,583) theft related incidents were reported during the period, a rise of 7%. (up from  12,700 (12,714) in the second quarter of 2023).

Meanwhile, there was a slight increase in weapons and explosive offences (3%); and in incidents of robbery, extortion and hijacking (2%).

Just over 3,500 (3,531) controlled drug offences were recorded in the Southern region in the second quarter of this year, a 9% drop on the year before (when 3,881 incidents were recorded).

The figures show incidents of public order fell by 10%, sexual offences decreased by 17%, while there was a slight reduction in assault offences (2%) and in dangerous or negligent acts (4%).

Meanwhile, over 2,400 (2,410) incidents of Offences against Government, Justice Procedures & Organisation of Crime were recorded in the second quarter of 2024 in the Southern region.

