Report shows five times more Airbnbs listed to let in Tralee than private rental accommodation

There are five times more Airbnbs in Tralee listed to let online, than private rental homes.

That’s according to figures complied in an Irish Mail on Sunday survey into accommodation availability in college towns.

It comes as hundreds of new students will flock to the county capital in the coming weeks for the upcoming academic year at MTU Kerry.

The report shows that 49 entire homes are listed on Airbnb in Tralee, while just nine are available to rent on leading property site, daft.ie.

Meanwhile, 29 rooms are listed for rent in shared accommodation on daft.ie in the town.

The figures show nationally almost 4,300 (4,298) homes are for rent on Airbnb, while just over 1,100 (1,167) are available on daft.