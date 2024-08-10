Report shows 68 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in Kerry in 2021

Almost 70 Covid-19 related deaths were recorded in Kerry in 2021.

That’s according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office.

The CSO report shows 68 deaths in Kerry occurred in the year, listed as Covid-19, virus identified.

Tralee was the local electoral area in the county which accounted for the highest proportion of these, with 18 deaths.

15 Covid-19 related deaths were recorded in the Listowel LEA, while Corca Dhuibhne was the area with the third highest figure, with 14 deaths.

The statistics show 9 deaths in the Kenmare LEA were Covid related in the year, while 7 were registered in the Castleisland area.

The report shows that the Killarney LEA was the area in the county with the lowest number of Covid-19 related deaths recorded in 2021, at 5.