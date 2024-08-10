Advertisement
News

Report shows 68 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in Kerry in 2021

Aug 10, 2024 13:21 By radiokerrynews
Report shows 68 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in Kerry in 2021
Share this article

Almost 70 Covid-19 related deaths were recorded in Kerry in 2021.

That’s according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office.

The CSO report shows 68 deaths in Kerry occurred in the year, listed as Covid-19, virus identified.

Advertisement

Tralee was the local electoral area in the county which accounted for the highest proportion of these, with 18 deaths.

15 Covid-19 related deaths were recorded in the Listowel LEA, while Corca Dhuibhne was the area with the third highest figure, with 14 deaths.

The statistics show 9 deaths in the Kenmare LEA were Covid related in the year, while 7 were registered in the Castleisland area.

Advertisement

The report shows that the Killarney LEA was the area in the county with the lowest number of Covid-19 related deaths recorded in 2021, at 5.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry accounts for 12.5% of all holiday homes in Ireland
Advertisement
Council refuses permission for The Shire to retain tented dining area
North Kerry man accused of production of machete in dispute with Gardaí further remanded
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry accounts for 12.5% of all holiday homes in Ireland
Council refuses permission for The Shire to retain tented dining area
2 Kerry teams in action from noon
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus