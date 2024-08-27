Advertisement
Report shows 48% drop in available housing stock in Kerry over last four years

Aug 27, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Report shows 48% drop in available housing stock in Kerry over last four years
There has been a 48% decline in available housing stock in Kerry over the past four years.

That’s according to the latest analysis by Sherry FitzGerald Research, which shows record low housing stock levels are impacting the market.

John Daly, director of Sherry Fitzgerald Daly in Kenmare says a number of factors contributing to this, including availability, planning logistics and vacant property rates (– which is up to 20% in parts of South Kerry).

Mr Daly believes changing demographics and population increases in Kerry have put further strain on the availability of second-hand homes.

 

