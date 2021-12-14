Report into care received by 1,500 young Kerry people not expected before Christmas

A report into the files of 1,500 children and young people who attended mental health services in Kerry is not expected to be published before Christmas.

The HSE started the review in April of this year, but progress was delayed following a cyber attack in May. The review was completed earlier this year, but a final report is awaited.

In April, the HSE started reviewing the files of over 1,500 children and young people who attended South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) between July 2016 and April 2021. This was amid concerns some were prescribed dangerously excessive amounts of medication.

The HSE commissioned an independent review team, led by CAMHS consultant Dr Seán Maskey from the Maudsley Hospital in London. The review team also included senior nurse managers, advanced nurse practitioners and administration staff.

The HSE had expected a final report before the end of November. However, it now says it’s not yet received a final report from Dr Maskey and, consequently, it’s not expecting to publish any findings before Christmas.

The HSE says all those affected have been given the opportunity to meet with officials, for the purposes of open disclosure and to provide them with information. It adds it apologised to those affected for any harm caused.