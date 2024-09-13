Advertisement
Report finds removal of short-term rental offerings would cost Kerry economy over €72m annually

Sep 13, 2024 13:41 By radiokerrynews
Report finds removal of short-term rental offerings would cost Kerry economy over €72m annually
The removal of short-term rental offerings in Kerry will cost the county’s tourism economy over €72 million annually.

That’s according to a report by economist Jim Power, commissioned by the Irish Self Catering Federation.

The research shows that over 1,800 (1,858) self-catering units have been identified as being available for short-term lets in Kerry.

Mr Power says if the short-term rental regulations and planning laws are introduced by government, it would have a detrimental impact on the tourism market.

He believes a register needs to be set up for short-term letting properties, before planning legislation is looked at.

