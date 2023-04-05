Report finds all nurses in Tralee care centre required mandatory CPR training

A report by the health watchdog has found all general nurses in a Tralee care centre required mandatory CPR training.

The report by the Health Information and Quality Authority follows an inspection at the Tralee Community Nursing Unit.

The unannounced inspection on January 18th was to monitor the centre's compliance with the care and welfare regulations.

The report found the centre compliant with most regulations, but not compliant in areas including training and staff development, and individual care plans.

Tralee Community Nursing Unit in Killerisk provides 24-hour nursing care to a maximum of 43 male and female residents, whose dependency range from low to maximum care needs.

The HIQA inspector who visited the centre made a number of positive observations, including that residents said they were well cared for by a very nice, kind team of staff and that they had very good relationships with staff in the centre.

One resident told the inspector, ''You couldn't meet nicer people than in here”, while all interactions by staff with residents were seen to be respectful and kind at all times.

Large communal spaces were described as homely and nicely decorated, and the premises was laid out to meet the needs of the residents and to encourage and aid their independence.

Some floors, however, were unclean, while some residents were left sitting in the hallway for their meals as there wasn’t sufficient space in the dining area.

The inspector found all nurses required training in the area of CPR, all staff needed responsive behaviour training, and eighteen staff required training in safeguarding vulnerable adults.

The inspector was also not satisfied the centre gave all relevant information to hospitals when its residents were receiving hospital treatment.

The report says some care plan information was outdated, and the system for assessing residents was not robust enough.

In response to the report, the centre told HIQA all staff were to be given the necessary training by the end of March.

The centre also said all care plans were to be reviewed, and nurses were alerted to ensure information for hospitals is accurate and reflects care plans.