Report finds 11 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in Kerry between October and March

Nine Covid-19 related deaths were recorded in Kerry in the fourth quarter of 2023.

That’s according to the latest CSO Vital Statistics report.

This number represents over 13% of the total amount of Covid-19, virus identified, deaths in Kerry last year.

Eight of the covid deaths in the last quarter of 2023 were male, while one was female.

Meanwhile, according to the Central Statistics Office, two covid-19 related deaths were recorded in Kerry in the first quarter of 2024; both of which were female.

This brings the total number of covid-19 related deaths recorded in Kerry between October and March to 11.