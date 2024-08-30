Advertisement
News

Report finds 11 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in Kerry between October and March

Aug 30, 2024 09:09 By radiokerrynews
Report finds 11 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in Kerry between October and March
Share this article

Nine Covid-19 related deaths were recorded in Kerry in the fourth quarter of 2023.

That’s according to the latest CSO Vital Statistics report.

This number represents over 13% of the total amount of Covid-19, virus identified, deaths in Kerry last year.

Advertisement

Eight of the covid deaths in the last quarter of 2023 were male, while one was female.

Meanwhile, according to the Central Statistics Office, two covid-19 related deaths were recorded in Kerry in the first quarter of 2024; both of which were female.

This brings the total number of covid-19 related deaths recorded in Kerry between October and March to 11.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Valentia Coast Guard and Valentia Lifeboat conduct yacht rescue overnight
Advertisement
DPP has had garda file against serial fraudster Samantha Cookes for last three weeks
Council investigating number of serious dumping cases around Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Racing at Wexford today
Alcaraz out of US Open
Maguire 3 under par at Irish Open
Toney set for Saudi move
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus