Repair work for Laune Bridge given green light

Feb 11, 2024 11:12 By radiokerrynews
Repair works for Laune Bridge in Killorglin have been given the go-ahead.

These works consist of vegetation clearance, masonry repointing, grouping of piers, grouting of foundations and replacement of scour protection.

The project at Laune Bridge has been approved subject to a number of conditions.

Some conditions of the approval include; the engagement of a suitable ecologist to work on the project, the implementation of mitigation measures indicated in the Natura Impact Statement and the involvement of a suitable conservation architect.

 

 

