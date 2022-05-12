Reopening of Skellig Michael deferred for 24 hours

The reopening of Skellig Michael has been deferred for 24 hours.

Earlier this week Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW), Patrick O’Donovan announced the UNESCO World Heritage Site would reopen on Saturday.

However, the OPW says due to unfavourable conditions forecast for tomorrow, Skellig Michael will now open to visitors on Sunday (May 15th) instead.

This is to allow OPW guide staff to travel safely to the island in advance of opening to carry out final preparations and checks prior to visitors arriving.