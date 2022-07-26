Rents in Kerry up 3% in past year

Rents in Kerry are up 3% in the past year.

The average cost of renting a house in the county during the first three months of this year was €929.

That’s according to the Residential Tenancies Board’s Rent Index for Quarter 1 2022.

Advertisement

The Residential Tenancies Board Rent Index for January to March 2022 shows that the national standardised average rent grew by 3% in the past year to €929.10.

That’s a rise of nearly €20 in the past year; the national standardised average rent stood at €901 for the first three months of last year.

In the Killarney LEA, rents during the first three months of the year were on average €1,100.47.

Advertisement

The average rent in the Tralee LEA between January and March was €945.09, while it was €858.49 in the Kenmare Local Electoral Area.

Rent figures weren’t published for the Castleisland, Corca Dhuibhne and Listowel LEAs; the report notes that rents in areas with less than 30 observations aren’t published for statistical reasons.

Nationally, the standardised average rent in newly registered tenancies was €1,460 per month for the first quarter, which is an increase of 3.3%.

Advertisement

Kerry recorded a 2.3% share of new tenancies recorded during the first quarter.