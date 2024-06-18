Renewed calls for cull after collision on main Cork-Kerry road involving deer

There's been renewed calls for a deer cull in Kerry, after a motorist narrowly avoided injury when a deer ran out in front of him.

John Nolan from Knocknagoshel was driving from Balllyvourney, around the Lissivigeen area on the main Cork/Kerry road, when the deer struck the front of his car, causing an estimated €500 worth of damage.

Mr Nolan says he could've been killed, had he been driving faster - and this wasn't the first time he had a near miss on the roads involving deer.

Just last month, Cllr Michael Cahill raised concern at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, about the growing number of accidents caused by deer.

John Nolan agrees that urgent action needs to be taken: