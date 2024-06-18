Advertisement
Renewed calls for cull after collision on main Cork-Kerry road involving deer

Jun 18, 2024 17:46 By radiokerrynews
Standing guard during the rutting season...An Irish Red Stag in Killarney National Park this week. The Killarney National Park, Autumn Gathering 'Samhain' takes place this weekend, 21-22 October. Conservation Ranger, Padruig O'Sullivan, will guide the dawn deer walks. The Nature Education Centre provides the Family nocturnal and nature events. The Annual 'Paudie O'Leary Lecture, will be delivered by Áine Ní Shúilleabháin, Biologist, the longest serving volunteer in Killarney National Park. The Park consists of around 600 animals, and is now the only herd of truly wild native deer in Ireland. The stag will guard his territory fiercely to hold onto his hinds, while warring away the stiff competition. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/NPWS/free pic/17/10/2023
There's been renewed calls for a deer cull in Kerry, after a motorist narrowly avoided injury when a deer ran out in front of him.

John Nolan from Knocknagoshel was driving from Balllyvourney, around the Lissivigeen area on the main Cork/Kerry road, when the deer struck the front of his car, causing an estimated €500 worth of damage.

Mr Nolan says he could've been killed, had he been driving faster - and this wasn't the first time he had a near miss on the roads involving deer.

Just last month, Cllr Michael Cahill raised concern at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, about the growing number of  accidents caused by deer.

John Nolan agrees that urgent action needs to be taken:

