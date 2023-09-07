Advertisement
Registrations open for ASI’s Kerry Alzheimer’s Memory Walk

Sep 7, 2023
Registrations open for ASI’s Kerry Alzheimer’s Memory Walk
Registrations are now open for the Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI), Alzheimer’s Memory Walk.

The walk is a national event across 30 locations and will take place in Kerry for the first time this year.

It’s estimated over 2,400 people live with dementia in Kerry, and 64,000 people live with Dementia in Ireland.

3,000 walkers of all ages and walking abilities from across the country, will participate to raise awareness and funds for dementia supports.

The charity will hold 5km walks in Killarney National Park and Tralee Town Park on Sunday September 24th.

For more information and to register for ASI’s Alzheimer’s Memory Walk, go to alzheimer.ie/memory-walk, or call 01 – 2073833.

