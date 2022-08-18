Redundancies to be sought at Kerryman newspaper.

The Kerryman newspaper is to seek voluntary redundancies in it's sales and sales operations division.

The Commercial Department Reorganisation has been announced by it's owner Mediahuis.

It's not yet known how many jobs might be affected in Kerry.

Mediahuis says that it has commenced a period of consultation and engagement with its employees and colleagues to seek a reduction in staffing levels across sales and sales operations through a structured voluntary redundancy program.

The company says it has undertaken a full strategic review of it's commercial function including sales, sales operations, ad operations, product, proposition, strategic planning and communications.

It says its vision is to evolve into an industry leading future fit sales organisation with investment in new resources.

Mediahuis Chief Commercial Officer, Karen Preston says that the company appreciates the impact of this transition on those employees that will be directly involved and that management will do it's utmost to communicate transparently and to ensure that the process is managed as efficiently as possible.