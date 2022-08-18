Advertisement
News

Redundancies to be sought at Kerryman newspaper.

Aug 18, 2022 10:08 By radiokerrynews
Redundancies to be sought at Kerryman newspaper. Redundancies to be sought at Kerryman newspaper.
Share this article

The Kerryman newspaper is to seek voluntary redundancies in it's sales and sales operations division.

The Commercial Department Reorganisation has been announced by it's owner Mediahuis.

It's not yet known how many jobs might be affected in Kerry.

Advertisement

Mediahuis says that it has commenced a period of consultation and engagement with its employees and colleagues to seek a reduction in staffing levels across sales and sales operations through a structured voluntary redundancy program.

The company says it has undertaken a full strategic review of it's commercial function including sales, sales operations, ad operations, product, proposition, strategic planning and communications.

It says its vision is to evolve into an industry leading future fit sales organisation with investment in new resources.

Advertisement

Mediahuis Chief Commercial Officer, Karen Preston says that the company appreciates the impact of this transition on those employees that will be directly involved and that management will do it's utmost to communicate transparently and to ensure that the process is managed as efficiently as possible.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus