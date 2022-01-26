Redeployment of gardaí to West Kerry during summer to continue this year

The redeployment of additional gardaí to West Kerry during the summer is to continue this year.

The Safer Summer Campaign was put in place last summer, and saw two extra gardaí based temporarily in Castlegregory on mountain bike duty.

Superintendent of the Tralee District, Fearghal Pattwell, said it was highly successful and will be repeated again this summer, adding he hoped to get more gardaí into Dingle town also.

Corca Dhuibhne councillor, Breandán Fitzgerald, says additional gardaí in Castlegregory will make a real difference, and have a very positive effect on the entire Dingle Peninsula.