Red wind warning issued for Kerry

A status red wind warning has been issued for Kerry as Storm Barra approaches.

The warning is valid from 6am to 9pm tomorrow.

Met Éireann says winds will reach mean speeds in excess of 80 km/h with severe or damaging gusts in excess of 130km/h.

Due to a combination of high waves, storm surge and high tide, coastal flooding is expected.

Meteorologist with Met Éireann Liz Walsh says it's expected there'll be disruption to power and driving conditions will be danergous.

Due to the status red weather warning, Milltown Mart has decided to cancel their sheep sale this week, in the interest of safety for both sellers and buyers.