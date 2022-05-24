Recovery Haven volunteers recognised at Volunteer Ireland National Awards

Recovery Haven volunteers have been recognised at this year’s Volunteer Ireland National Awards.

Recovery Haven’s entire volunteer team – made up of gardeners, listeners, fundraisers, therapists and board members – won the top prize in the Outstanding Large Group category.

Tralee’s Noreen O’Flaherty claimed the top award in the Health and Wellbeing category.

The awards ceremony took place at the Radisson Blue Hotel in Athlone on Friday night and Recovery Haven Kerry manager, Siobhan MacSweeney says she’s extremely proud of the charity’s volunteers.