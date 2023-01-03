Record numbers on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today

A record number of people are waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show 40 people are on trolleys at the emergency department there today.

This surpasses the previous record of 39 people on trolleys at UHK on December 30th 2019.

There are 931 people without a hospital bed across the country today; this is the highest number since the INMO began counting trolleys in 2006.

University Hospital Limerick has the most patients waiting on trolleys at 97; a major internal incident was declared at UHL yesterday due to record high attendances.

There are also 74 people waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Cork.