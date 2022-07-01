Record high number on trolleys at UHK during June

June saw a record high number of people waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry – 345.

Last month was the worst June on record, since the INMO began counting trolleys in 2006.

These Trolley Watch figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation for the month of June date back to 2006, when 102 patients were on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry.

That dropped to four in June the next year, but increased and decreased during the month over the following years.

The numbers waiting reached triple digits in June of 2015, when 139 people had to wait on trolleys at UHK.

The figures continued to rise until 2019, when a record breaking 233 patients waited on trolleys.

June of both 2020 and 2021 saw the numbers on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry drop dramatically, to 56 and 50, but it rose again to 345 in June of this year – setting a new record.