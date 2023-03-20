Recent gorse fires put severe strain on Kerry Fire Service which responded to 24 calls daily

Kerry Fire Service responded to up to 24 calls a day during the peak of the recent gorse fires.

Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell says the increased activity of burning of gorse and vegetation over is placing a severe strain on the Kerry Fire Service.

She raised the issue on her monthly report to councillors at the recent meeting of Kerry County Council.

Moira Murrell says the recent burning is placing a severe strain on Kerry Fire Service to respond, particularly in instances where houses and infrastructure were threatened.

It’s an offence under the Wildlife Act to burn any vegetation growing on land not then cultivated, between March 1st and September 1st.

She says prior to the 1st March deadline, a significant amount of burning was undertaken, which also coincided with a dry spell of weather.

At its peak Kerry Fire Service attended up to 24 calls a day to gorse, bog and forestry fires, which the council CEO says put a significant drain on resources.

Ms Murrell says other controlled burning was also undertaken where prior contact was made to Kerry Fire Service.

She says anyone found burning vegetation within the prohibited period is liable to prosecution by An Garda Síochána or by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), with fines of up to €5,000 liable to be imposed.