Advertisement
News

Rate of COVID in Tralee LEA increases by nearly 25% over past week

Dec 17, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Rate of COVID in Tralee LEA increases by nearly 25% over past week Rate of COVID in Tralee LEA increases by nearly 25% over past week
Share this article

The rate of COVID in the Tralee LEA increased by nearly 25% over the past week.

This is according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which has calculated the number of cases and the incidence rate of COVID in all local electoral areas in the Republic. During the two-week period up Monday, there were 1,691 cases confirmed in the county, an increase of 188 cases on this time last week.

The Kenmare LEA, with 156 cases, has the lowest 14-day incidence rate at 622 per 100,000 population. Castleisland LEA has a rate of 781, following 134 cases, while Corca Dhuibhne has a rate of 896 after recording 127 cases.

Advertisement

There were 283 cases in Listowel LEA over the past two weeks, giving a rate of just under 1,000, while Killarney’s rate decreased slightly since last week to 1,327.

There were just under 400 cases there over the past two weeks.

Tralee LEA’s rate of 1,810 is the highest in the county, after just under 600 cases were recorded over the past fortnight.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus