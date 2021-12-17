Rate of COVID in Tralee LEA increases by nearly 25% over past week

The rate of COVID in the Tralee LEA increased by nearly 25% over the past week.

This is according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which has calculated the number of cases and the incidence rate of COVID in all local electoral areas in the Republic. During the two-week period up Monday, there were 1,691 cases confirmed in the county, an increase of 188 cases on this time last week.

The Kenmare LEA, with 156 cases, has the lowest 14-day incidence rate at 622 per 100,000 population. Castleisland LEA has a rate of 781, following 134 cases, while Corca Dhuibhne has a rate of 896 after recording 127 cases.

There were 283 cases in Listowel LEA over the past two weeks, giving a rate of just under 1,000, while Killarney’s rate decreased slightly since last week to 1,327.

There were just under 400 cases there over the past two weeks.

Tralee LEA’s rate of 1,810 is the highest in the county, after just under 600 cases were recorded over the past fortnight.