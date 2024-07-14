Rare Diseases Ireland calls on government to double number of screened disease checks for infants in Kerry

Campaigners are urging Kerry politicians to double the number of diseases screened for under the newborn heel prick test.

Rare Diseases Ireland (RDI) says diseases checked under the newborn bloodspot screening (NBS) in Ireland is half the European average.

The infant heel prick test in Ireland checks for 9 diseases, below European checks - of 18 - for rare but serious diseases.

RDI says an expanded NBS would ensure early diagnosis and treatment for over 200 infants each year.

The Get Rare Aware campaign is urging the government to take action to transform the lives of babies with rare diseases in Kerry.