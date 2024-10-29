Advertisement
News

Radio Kerry series shortlisted for Oireachtas Media Awards

Oct 29, 2024 13:40 By radiokerrynews
Radio Kerry series shortlisted for Oireachtas Media Awards
A Radio Kerry series has been shortlisted for the 2024 Oireachtas Media Awards.

In the ten part bilingual series, ‘The Magic of An Riocht’, journalist Édaein O'Connell and presenter Jamie Ó Flannúra travelled throughout Kerry.

It tells the stories of ten young people who have decided to make the Kingdom their home.

The Oireachtas Media Awards celebrate excellence in the Irish language media sector, with a total of thirteen awards up for grabs this year.

The winners will be announced during the Oireachtas na Samhna festival in the INEC, Killarney, tomorrow Wednesday, 30th October.

‘The Magic of An Riocht’ has been shortlisted in the Irish Language Programme of the Year on Commercial Radio category.

