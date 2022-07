Radio Kerry remains the county's most listened to radio station.

The latest JNLR radio listenership figures show that Radio Kerry has a market share of 48.1% of all radio listeners, this compares to 16.3% to RTE Radio 1 it's next nearest competitor, 11.6% for SPIN SW and 11.3% for Today FM.

Radio Kerry has a weekly reach of 89,000 listeners in Kerry.

Radio Kerry General Manager Fiona Stack thanked listeners and advertisers for their continued loyalty to the station.