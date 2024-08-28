Radio Kerry receives four nominations for IMRO Radio Awards

Radio Kerry has received four nominations for this year’s IMRO Radio Awards.

The awards mark the very best in Irish radio broadcasting, recognising those who have made contributions over the past year.

In the Specialist Music Broadcaster of the year category, JJ O Shea has been nominated for his work on The Music Tree.

Radio Kerry Weekend Sports is up for an award in the Sports Programme Local / Regional category.

Tim Moynihan is in the running for the Sports Broadcaster of the Year Local / Regional award.

In the Craoltóireacht le Gaeilge category, The Magic of An Ríocht has been nominated.

The winners of the IMRO Radio Awards 2024 will be announced at a gala ceremony at the Lyrath Estate Hotel, Kilkenny on October 4th.