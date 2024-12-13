Advertisement
Radio Kerry Radio Bingo winner collects winnings worth over €7,000

Dec 13, 2024

Dec 13, 2024 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Radio Kerry Radio Bingo winner collects winnings worth over €7,000
A Radio Kerry Radio Bingo winner has collected her winnings worth over €7,000.

Lillian Kenny from Kilshannig is the latest jackpot winner and she collected her €7,400 winnings earlier today.

She filled a panel on her Week 49 book last Friday (December 6th); she bought her book in Lynch’s Spar Shop in Castlegregory.

After collecting her win, Lillian Kenny says the Christmas presents will be bigger and that she is also planning on putting some of her win towards new windows for her house.

All proceeds from the game are distributed equally among the four charity partners Kerry Cancer Support Group, Kerry Hospice, Recovery Haven Kerry Cancer Support House and Comfort for Chemo Kerry.  To date this has amounted to €452,060.

For more details on Radio Kerry Radio Bingo and a list of participating shops where books can be purchased are available on www.radiokerry.ie/bingo

