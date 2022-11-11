Advertisement
Radio Kerry News shortlisted in Headline Mental Health Media Awards

Nov 11, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Radio Kerry News shortlisted in Headline Mental Health Media Awards
Radio Kerry News has been shortlisted in the Headline Mental Health Media Awards.

The awards recognise excellence in media coverage of mental health issues.

Radio Kerry news was shortlisted for its coverage of the over-prescription of medication for some patients attending South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service.

The Maskey Report was commissioned after reports children and teenagers attending the service had been overprescribed dangerous levels of medication.

The report found significant harm was caused to 46 children who were under the care of one junior doctor at South Kerry CAMHS; a further 227 were exposed to the risk of significant harm.

