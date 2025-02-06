Advertisement
Radio Kerry grows listenership

Feb 6, 2025 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Radio Kerry grows listenership
Radio Kerry remains the most popular radio station in Kerry according to the latest JNLR/Ipsos figures published today.

Listenership to the station has increased by 10% over the last year.

The station now has a market share in Kerry of 55.9% compared to 50.9% in February 2024.

Station General Manager Fiona Stack thanked listeners and advertisers for their continued support for the station.

Nationally, the report shows that radio is enjoying record levels of listenership with 3.9 million people now listening to radio every week, growing by 105,000 listeners compared to the same 12 month period previously.

The average weekday audience listening at any time between 7am to 7pm is now at 1,095,000, the highest recorded average audience ever.

