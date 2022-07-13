Queen of Puck Fair 2022 crowned

The Queen of Puck Fair 2022 has been crowned.

12-year-old Alesha Williams penned an essay about her favourite Puck Fair memory which earned her the prestigious title.

In the essay, Alesha said watching the Coronation Parade with her grandfather, who passed away last year, was her favourite memory of the festival.

The judges of the competition described Alesha as a good storyteller making her an ideal Queen.

Puck Fair is returning on August 10th to 12th after a two-year hiatus, and will be launched on Saturday night in Killorglin.