Puck Fair is returning to Killorglin this summer

Jul 1, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Puck Fair is returning to Killorglin this summer
By User:Itub - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1544594
Puck Fair is returning to Kerry this summer after a three-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dan Tim O’Sullivan, who drove a flock of sheep through the centre of London, is launching Ireland's oldest fair in Francie Sheehan’s pub in Killorglin on July 16th.

The format for Puck Fair, which is running from August 10th to 12th, is to remain the same as previous years; visitors can expect to see birds’ amusement, free entertainment in the square, and the return of the horse fair.

The horse fair is taking place on August 10th and festival organisers are encouraging horse owners not to turn up the evening beforehand.

Chairperson of Puck Fair committee Declan Falvey says they're ready to welcome everyone back to Killorglin:

